One person injured in Grandville shooting, police working to find suspect

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department is working to learn more about an early Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say police arrived to the scene around 1:52 A.M. to the shooting near Chicago Drive SW and Wilson Avenue SW.

Officers found one person at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Grandville Police say the shooting may have started because of a fight between two people at a music concert.

The Grandville Police Department says a suspect has not been identified because of a lack of cooperation from the victim and witnesses.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with more details is asked to contact the Grandville Police Department at (616) 538-6110 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

