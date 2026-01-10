One person in the hospital after Grandville shooting, suspect in custody

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department says a person is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody for a shooting Friday night. Officials say it happened around 11:30 P.M. near Ravenswood Drive and Kenowa Avenue.

Officers at the scene found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was found and taken into custody, and authorities believe the two people involved know each other.

Grandville Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.

