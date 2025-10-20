New mural brings vibrant garden scenes to downtown Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A once-blank wall in downtown Grandville is now blooming with colorful flowers, birds and bugs thanks to a community art project that brought neighbors together.

Local artist Amy Cyr Watson unveiled her new mural on the side of the Chicago Drive Pub and Indian Grill Garage, transforming the space with bright garden scenes designed to complement a future park the city hopes to build in the area.

The project was made possible through donations from the businesses inside the building, which provided paint and supplies. Community members, including children, also participated by adding their own brushstrokes to the collaborative artwork.

"I'm pretty excited that it's turned out as well as it has, and that my imagination was able to be put for everyone to see, and people seem to really enjoy it when they walk by and see it, and it brightens up our community," Watson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube