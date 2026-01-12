New auto tech center at Grandville High gives students hands-on career training

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A new automotive technology center at Grandville High School is giving students hands-on experience that could drive their future careers.

The Weller Auto Tech Center opened at the beginning of this year, offering students a practical pathway into automotive careers. Rather than traditional classroom learning, students work directly with vehicles, getting underneath cars and under the hood to develop real-world skills.

"I first heard about it last year," said Grandville High School senior Brady Eckhart. "We had an assembly that sort of talked about it, so I went to my counselor, and I had a little chat with her about it, and she was able to give me some more insight on it."

The program emphasizes problem-solving over simple repairs, according to instructor Ron Dennings.

"It's that whole concept of diagnosing is more important than the wrenching," Dennings said. "So what they learn in class, what they have them do at home in preparation for class, is equally, if not more important than that."

Grandville High School senior Vincent Schultz said the hands-on experience is already proving valuable as he prepares for his future career.

"It's gonna be helping me work with like other people in the actual shop, and then actually learning what I need to do when a car comes in with a problem, or if a problem comes up when I'm fixing something," Schultz said.

Grandville Schools Superintendent Roger Bearup said the program connects students to career opportunities while providing rigorous, practical education.

"We've really been trying to connect kids to careers and college and the world of work and giving them as many experiences as we can," Bearup said. "And this is just a tremendous experience in that area."

The curriculum can help students earn ASC certifications, providing opportunities beyond high school graduation.

"It sparks some thoughts and ideas regarding careers and allows them to really dabble in that world," Bearup said. "And it also sets them up with a very rigorous, hands-on curriculum. This curriculum can help them get ASC certifications and really have opportunities outside of high school when they're finished."

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

