MomsBloom pauses services in Ottawa County after funding cut

For many parents, the newborn stage can be one of the toughest seasons of life. In Ottawa County, MomsBloom has been that extra set of helping hands — but now, the nonprofit says its services are on hold.

MomsBloom trains volunteers to visit families once a week for three months, offering support for new mothers adjusting to life with infants. But the group announced it will pause services in Ottawa County this fall after losing critical funding.

For Grandville mother of seven Mary Chase, including 2-year-old triplets, the pause is a devastating blow for families.

“It was the best decision that I made. I think it was very impactful for my postpartum journey. And it really just let me be there for my kids in a way that I wouldn’t be able to if I didn’t have that extra help,” Chase said.Chase said she worries about other mothers missing out on the “village” that helped her through postpartum struggles.

Jenison resident Marchella Walsh, a mother of three, also relied on the program. She said without MomsBloom, she’ll now have to turn to babysitters and paid help to support her family.

“It’s definitely a little disappointing, you know, because you want it. You know how great it was. I know how great it was for us, and you want that for other moms too,” Walsh said

In a statement, MomsBloom explained the pause is due to the end of seed funding from the Community Foundation for the Holland/Zeeland Area on Sept. 30, paired with two other anticipated funding opportunities that did not come through this year.

“Without these funds, our program is not sustainable in its current form,” the statement read. “Thank you for your care, your support, and your commitment to families. We will keep you updated as plans progress.”

FOX 17 reached out to Ottawa County leaders and MomsBloom’s executive director, but both were unavailable for an interview at this time.

