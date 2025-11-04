Mill Race Park construction begins this month with playground, pavilion upgrades

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Mill Race Park in Grandville is about to undergo major changes as construction begins later this month on long-awaited improvements that will transform the quiet, open space into a more robust community destination.

The project will add a new playground, picnic pavilion, walking trail and Buck Creek overlook to the park that currently serves as a peaceful retreat for daily visitors like Sheri Datema, who walks her dogs there every morning.

"Every morning you take in sunshine, some peaceful quiet, sometimes some deer, but most importantly, it's just a great time to pray and think through my day," Datema said.

The improvements represent the final piece in a citywide park upgrade effort, funded in part with ARPA dollars. City Manager Griffin Graham said the goal is maintaining Grandville's reputation as an ideal place for families.

"Grandville prides itself on being a great place to live, work and raise a family, and having a strong park system is a big part of that," Graham said.

The project faced delays over several years due to various permitting processes, but the city officially awarded the contract earlier this year.

"It then got delayed for a few years as we were going through various permitting processes, but we were excited to officially award the contract earlier this year, and now want to get a shovel in the ground and hopefully get it wrapped up as soon as we can so people can start to enjoy it," Graham said.

While some prep work may cause minor disruptions on the trail, city officials say construction won't significantly impact park visitors. Users will need to follow posted signage and use common sense around construction areas.

"People will just need to use common sense and keep an eye out for the various signage that will be in place. It'll be a short term inconvenience for a long time benefit, or a long time benefit, when it comes to this project being wrapped up and just really excited to finally move it forward. It's been a long time," Graham said.

For regular visitors like Datema, the changes will only enhance the park's appeal as a community gathering place.

"I think it just adds more community. People just want to be outdoors where everybody should be. There's just so much peace and energy, right? And being outdoors, and you know, you're inside a lot of the year, so this really gives more opportunity," Datema said.

Construction is expected to wrap up in spring of next year.

