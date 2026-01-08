Michigan schools prepare for new dyslexia law requiring early reading screenings

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A new state law is bringing changes to how Michigan schools identify and support students with reading challenges, with local districts like Grandville Public Schools already preparing for enhanced dyslexia screening requirements.

The Michigan Dyslexia Law aims to catch reading difficulties early by requiring schools to screen students using evidence-based tools. The legislation mandates that schools screen students for characteristics of dyslexia by the 2027-2028 school year.

"I think the target for the dyslexia law is really to make sure there's early intervention of literacy challenges that kids might have," Grandville Public Schools Superintendent Roger Bearup said.

For Grandville Public Schools, the new requirements build on existing practices. The district already has screening systems in place to monitor student reading progress throughout the year.

"The great thing about Grandville Public Schools is we've been doing this for a long time. We do have a system in place, a robust system of screening kids and looking at assessments throughout the year," Bearup said.

At Central Elementary, students undergo multiple screenings annually to track their reading development. School leaders use this data to identify areas where students need additional support.

"We take that data, look at that data for our kids, and find out where those needs are. So we're using those screens to really find out where our kids are struggling," Central Elementary Prinicpal Michael Gelmi said.

The screening information helps teachers determine the most effective instructional approaches, whether through whole classroom instruction, small group work, or individualized support.

"If they're struggling with some of those decoding skills, we talk about strategies and things that we can implement with all of our kids or with our kids specifically that have a very unique need there," Gelmi said.

Reading interventionist Heather Weisenberger emphasizes how the law enables students to receive targeted help before falling behind academically or becoming discouraged.

"When kids come to me, they're excited to come to intervention because they know I'm working at the level that they are at. That's so important for them to feel comfortable and confident with their learning," Weisenberger said.

The superintendent encourages families to maintain communication with their schools as districts work to implement the new screening requirements.

"Continue to have that partnership with your district, but know your schools are working hard to make sure that every student reaches their fullest potential," Bearup said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube