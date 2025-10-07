Love Your Neighbor seeking volunteers as Spanish-language services expand

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — At Love Your Neighbor in Hudsonville, love speaks two languages — English and Spanish. It's part of their mission to make sure every neighbor feels welcome, no matter what language they speak at home.

For more than 40 years, Love Your Neighbor in Hudsonville has been helping families with food, furniture, and financial education. But over the past year, they've discovered a growing need, one that speaks a different language.

"Love Your Neighbor began to receive requests from parent liaisons within the Jenison Public Schools… and they quickly found that when Hispanic families were coming in with minimal language ability, they weren't able to communicate well," said Shari Garcia, Life Skills Program Leader. "That's when Love Your Neighbor said, 'Here's a community we're not serving well — and we need to do that.'"

That led to the launch of the nonprofit's first Spanish-language life skills program last fall.

"Within just one month, it was full," Garcia said.

Part of that growth includes a new face — Miguel Velasco, a Hudsonville native who says he wants to bring more Latin culture and connection to the area. Velasco says teaching classes in Spanish is about more than language — it's about belonging.

"I'm from the area, and I don't see enough of my Spanish-speaking community here," Velasco said. "I want to be there for the growth — for an opportunity for us as Hispanics to feel at home in Hudsonville."

Now, as Love Your Neighbor expands those Spanish services into Zeeland and Holland, the team says they can't do it alone. They're looking for bilingual volunteers to help teach, translate, and walk alongside local families.

"There are underserved families here that are barely making it," Velasco said. "Our Hispanic community needs to feel like they have some kind of support. Being that it's here local and they're getting that support makes you really feel welcome in the community."

If you are interested in volunteering or being part of the class, you can contact Love Your Neighbor.

