Law enforcement is cracking down on drivers ignoring school bus stops

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Law enforcement throughout West Michigan are cracking down on drivers this week. It’s part of ‘Operation Safe Stop’ to watch out for drivers who ignore school bus stops.

Earlier this month, we saw just how common this issue is in our area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Drivers speed through school bus stop signs; Muskegon Twp. Police increase patrols

The Muskegon Township Police chief says he’s noticing the problem in his neighborhood. Several cars were caught on camera blowing right through Orchard View Schools.

Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center shows that in 2024, in Michigan, there were 54 crashes that occurred at school bus stops, where the bus lights and stop-arms were activated. The data shows in those 54 crashes, there were 26 injuries and 1 fatality.

“Drivers have an obligation to know and obey the laws regarding when to stop for a school bus,” Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Director Alicia Sledge said. “Ensuring our students are safe during loading and unloading must be a priority for everyone.”

MSP also did a one-day survey over the past couple of years. They show that bus drivers are seeing the number of drivers ignoring their stop signs is on the rise.

May 2025 - 3,153 completed the survey. They reported 2,207 times drivers passed them illegally.

May 2024 - 2,013 completed the survey. They reported 1,362 times drivers passed them illegally.

“Every time a driver ignores the flashing lights or stop-arm of a school bus, they are putting a student’s life in danger,” CEO of Dean Transportation Kellie Dean said. “‘Operation Safe Stop’ will help keep students safe and will educate drivers on how to safely share the road with buses.”

Here’s what you need to know whenever you come across a school bus. If you see the flashing yellow lights, prepare to stop. Once the right lights are on, you must stop at least 20 feet away from the school bus.

Drivers could face up to $100-$500 in fines for failing to ignore these school bus stops. If you cause an injury when a school bus has stopped, you’re looking at a possible misdemeanor charge and fine of up to $1,000. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus and cause death could face a felony, a fine of up to $7,500, and 15 years in jail.

