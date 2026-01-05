Jenison swimmer breaks his own school record weeks into season

JENISON, Mich. — A Jenison High School senior swimmer has already made his mark on the season, breaking his own school record in the 50 freestyle by 0.49 seconds just weeks into competition.

Caleb Storey set the new record during a meet that included both his Jenison teammates and swimmers from Granville, creating an energetic atmosphere for his record-breaking performance.

"I was able to do it around my team and the Granville team, which I have a lot of close friends with, so that was great to have all that energy going around there," Storey said.

In a sport where fractions of seconds can determine victory, Storey attributes his improved time to thorough preparation and mental readiness.

"I was coming off of a pretty hard taper, and I just had a lot of energy. I also came into it feeling great," Storey said.

His mother, Jackie Storey, says her son established this goal well before the season began, demonstrating his determination and focus.

"When this kid wants something, he'll do it. He has an athletic journey. He has a story to tell," Jackie Storey said.

Jenison High School swim coach Kyle Stumpf praised Storey's coachability and approach to competition, noting how the senior swimmer embraces challenges.

"He's incredibly coachable, and I think that, you know, pressure is a privilege, and he really embraces that and wants to get better every practice, and wants to get better every meet," Stumpf said.

The record-breaking performance has only fueled Storey's ambition for even greater achievements this season.

"I always like having something to chase after. It just pushes me even more," Storey said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube