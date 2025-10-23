Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrandville Hudsonville Jenison

Actions

Isaac TeSlaa attends signing event during bye week in hometown of Hudsonville

Posted

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa made a hometown return to Hudsonville on Wednesday for a fan signing event during the Lions bye week.

The event took place at Terra Square in Hudsonville, and hosted by Playmakers GCC, Co-Owner Brian Haveman.

"It has just been amazing. It's been an unreal experience. Just the support that we've gotten from the community and this turnout, even with the weather like this, has just been unbelievable and completely exceeded expectations," he said.

Haveman also told FOX 17 that this is the largest signing event they've held, beating out their turnout from a previous signing event with Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum.

The Lions play the Minnesota Vikings November 2nd at 1:00pm on FOX 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXMI-1693819571-NN-LPU-GiselleValentin-480x360.jpg

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER