HVAC technicians brace for holiday surge as heating issues rise

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As snowfall returns to West Michigan, so do the heating issues that often come with it. Local HVAC technicians say the holiday season — typically the happiest time of the year — is also one of the busiest as homeowners rush to fix failing furnaces.

Service technician Daniel Wilson with Valley City Mechanical says routine maintenance is the key to avoiding unexpected breakdowns during the coldest months.

“If you’ve had your furnace checked out this season, you have peace of mind,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the first warning sign many homeowners notice is short cycling — when a furnace heats up and shuts down repeatedly.

“That short-cycling effect is not good. That’s when things tend to break,” Wilson said.

Snow can create hidden hazards outside the home, Wilson added.

“When the snow levels rise, we’re really concerned about the outside venting,” he said. “Wind drifts can pile up to where it’s blocking that.”

Inside the home, Wilson says the most common cause of furnace failure is one families can usually solve themselves: a dirty air filter.

“If you’re ever without heat, make sure those two things are the first things to check,” he said, adding that filters should typically be replaced every three months.

He recommends using basic, inexpensive filters rather than high-resistance models.

“The thinner the air filter, the less resistance your blower motor is using. I always recommend just going with the cheapest ones you can get,” Wilson said.

For households using space heaters to warm a room quickly, Wilson says they’re safe when used responsibly.

“They definitely are safe to use as long as you’re home,” he said. “Never leave a space heater running if you’re going out.”

To avoid no-heat emergencies, Wilson says annual inspections remain the best protection.

“Preventive maintenance goes a long way,” he said. “Stuff isn’t made like it used to be — it’s meant to break — so having it looked at is huge.”

Wilson says a properly tuned furnace gives families confidence when traveling during the holidays.

“More times than not, when a furnace has been tuned up, you’re safe to leave if you’re going away for the holiday season,” he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

