Hudsonville wide receiver's one-handed touchdown catch makes ESPN's top 10 plays

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A spectacular one-handed touchdown catch by Hudsonville High School wide receiver Lawsyn Weber has captured national attention, landing on ESPN's top 10 plays and bringing the Friday night lights of West Michigan into the national spotlight.

The incredible play happened late in Friday's game at Rockford. Weber broke from his route, saw his quarterback scrambling, and adjusted on the fly. The deep ball to the back of the end zone ended in an amazing one-handed grab for the touchdown, leaving fans and teammates in disbelief.

The amazing catch was the difference in Hudsonville's win over Rockford.

Weber says he woke up the next morning to find the play had made ESPN's top 10 plays — a dream come true for a lifelong SportsCenter fan.

"People all up in the school have been congratulating me, saying, like, how, like, that catch was so amazing, how they're like, uncles and aunts from Florida have been texting them. It's just been, like, really cool, like, a really nice feeling for like, you know, a whole community just supporting you," Weber said.

The Eagles now turn their focus on their next matchup, taking on East Kentwood High this Friday night at home.

