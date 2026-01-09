Hudsonville student marches in Rose Parade as one of five Michigan musicians selected

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville High School junior took center stage on New Year's Day, marching down Colorado Boulevard in the 137th Rose Parade as part of an elite national honor band.

May Malinowski was selected for the Bands of America National Honors Marching Band, earning one of only five spots awarded to students from the entire state of Michigan. The flute player joined musicians from across the country for the prestigious parade watched by millions.

"I auditioned, and I honestly, I did not think I was gonna make it. I was like, I'm from some small town in Michigan. They're probably absolutely flooded with auditions. And then I got it back that I was like, accepted. I was like, there is no way. There's absolutely no way," Malinowski said.

The selection came as a surprise to the junior, who never expected her small-town roots would lead to such a national platform.

"It was really crazy, because I didn't think, like, people would have heard of my town or my state," Malinowski said.

Preparing for the parade required months of work and intense rehearsals after flying to California. The students practiced in unconventional locations to master the parade route's challenges.

"We are outside in a baseball stadium parking lot with a taped out football field and like a little pretend taped out parade route curve, because there is this really sharp right turn, and it's right as we go on live television," Malinowski said.

When parade day arrived, the magnitude of the moment overwhelmed her.

"And I'm sitting there, and I'm like, sweating in my poncho. It's kind of raining. I'm like, There's no way I'm about to do this. And then our flute tech was like, All right, we're going. And I'm like, Oh, we are doing this. I like, I was shivering in my timbers. Basically," Malinowski said.

Craig VanderWall, Hudsonville High School's band director, said Malinowski's achievement reflects her character and dedication to music.

"May is someone who looks at the world really, quite honestly, a lot of times as opportunity. Since I've known her, she has been in our winter color guard. She's played synthesizer in our marching band. She's been in pep band. She's learned how to play bassoon, she's learned how to play flute, she's been in pretty much everything that we can offer," VanderWall said.

Malinowski hopes her experience encourages other young musicians to understand the dedication required behind musical performances.

"This experience helped me grow as a musician. I also learned a lot about, like, just sight reading, and like, being able to move, like, not like on my feet, but just be able to go with it really fast," Malinowski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

