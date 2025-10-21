Hudsonville road closure signals major housing development wave transforming the city

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — What looks like a simple road closure in Hudsonville is actually part of a much larger effort to reshape the city’s landscape.

City officials say crews are working on underground infrastructure tied to a new housing development called The Landings at Rush Creek — an 84-unit project that will bring one-bedroom townhomes to a growing corner of Ottawa County.

The new townhomes aim to fill a gap in West Michigan’s housing market, where most rental units feature two or more bedrooms. Before residents move in, crews must first finish critical sewer and stormwater work beneath Balsam Drive.

“The reason the road is cut up right now is for sewer and stormwater — making sure the city has capacity for those future tenants as they move in,” Hudsonville Economic and Downtown Development Director Jakob Bigard said.

Hudsonville leaders say the project marks another step in the city’s push for managed, long-term growth. Alongside new housing, the city has seen a surge of small businesses and restaurants opening downtown.

“Even in the year that I’ve been here, we’ve got a new Mexican restaurant, a Thai restaurant opening soon, and a primary care office downtown,” Bigard said. “Hudsonville is right between Grand Rapids and Holland — we’re ripe for growth, and we want to be proactive in how we build out the city.”

City officials expect Balsam Drive to reopen before the weekend, though The Landings at Rush Creek itself won’t be complete until next spring or summer.

“I drive through the construction too, and I understand it can be a challenge — but at the end of the day, it means more students in our schools, more opportunities for local businesses, and a stronger community overall,” Bigard said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

