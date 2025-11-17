Hudsonville High School student pantry helps classmates facing food insecurity challenges

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A simple door at Hudsonville High School opens to reveal something much more important than typical school supplies — shelves stocked with food, toiletries and clothing for students in need.

The school pantry, which has grown significantly over its 10-year history, serves as a quiet lifeline for students facing food insecurity and other basic needs. At the center of this effort is sophomore Charlotte Baker, who volunteers to keep the shelves stocked through the school's SLIC student leadership program.

"I used to be a person who was receiving these bags in middle school. But I was just being like, hey, I can give back to my community," Baker said.

Baker's personal experience with the pantry gives her unique insight into its importance. She joined SLIC hoping to get involved and found an opportunity to impact her school community directly.

"It feels really good. I know what's going on, and I can help people. It just feels good to give back," Baker said.

The pantry has expanded far beyond its original scope, according to Becky Dawson, a counselor at Hudsonville High School.

"We provide toiletries for students as needed, and we have a clothing closet that students can access if needed," Dawson said.

Community partners, school groups and local churches help maintain the pantry's inventory. The support extends from weekend meal bags to snacks strategically placed throughout the building.

"Those snacks get distributed throughout the building to strategic places where we know kids are asking for food," Dawson said.

As more families face rising costs, Dawson has noticed increased usage of the pantry services. The support is making a measurable difference in students' lives.

"We've had students circle back and say how much they appreciate the food. I think it takes away some of the burden on the parents. I think the kids at this age do see and are fully aware of the needs that are in their home," Dawson said.

For Baker, the work serves as a reminder that many classmates face challenges they don't openly discuss.

"It's just something that people need help with," Baker said. "They need help. I sometimes have a struggle with asking for help, but when I do, it's very appreciative on my part."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

