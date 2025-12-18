Hudsonville High School awarded state FAFSA challenge grant

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — For many families, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can feel overwhelming with confusing forms, strict deadlines and complicated terminology. But Hudsonville High School is changing that experience for their students.

With the help of a new state grant, seniors no longer have to navigate the financial aid process alone. The school received more than $435,000 through the Michigan Universal FAFSA Challenge Grant this year, aimed at ensuring every senior has access to financial aid opportunities.

"It is a lot of money, and it's so exciting to be able to expand futures for Hudsonville high school students who are college-going," said Sarah Keranen-Lopez, Hudsonville High School FAFSA coordinator.

The grant funded additional support including two part-time FAFSA coordinators and hands-on assistance for students and families. The investment appears to be paying off, with students like senior Sophie Zyllstra finding the process surprisingly manageable.

"No, it took about like, five minutes," Zyllstra said about completing her FAFSA application.

To emphasize the importance of filing, the school brought in a special holiday guest - the Grinch - who reminded students about available aid programs.

"If those students don't file their FAFSA, they're not going to be getting their Michigan Achievement Scholarship or their community college guarantee or qualified for federal aid," the Grinch said.

The message resonated with students like Ryan Aukeman, who was surprised to learn about the opportunities available.

"I never even knew about it, as I could just get money from the government for just filling it out exactly," Aukeman said.

Senior Gabrielle Baker experienced firsthand how completing the FAFSA can open doors to significant financial assistance. She received a full tuition scholarship from Grand Valley State University plus an additional $1,000 scholarship.

"I received a package from Grand Valley, so I won a free tuition scholarship… and then I also received another $1,000 scholarship," Baker said.

FAFSA coordinator David Howard emphasized an important benefit available to all Michigan students.

"Every student in the state of Michigan can go to community college for free if they do their FAFSA," Howard said.

While the FAFSA deadline falls around July 1, school officials stress that earlier applications improve students' chances of receiving aid.

"Give a gift of financial aid to yourself and fill out the FAFSA to be ready for your future," Keranen-Lopez said.

