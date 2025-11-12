Hudsonville grad hopes to join popular Savannah Bananas baseball team

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville High School graduate is training for what could be the biggest opportunity of his baseball career — a chance to join the wildly popular Savannah Bananas exhibition team.

JT Sokolove, who graduated from Hudsonville High School in 2021 and earned his degree from Michigan State this spring, has spent months preparing for the Savannah Bananas' first-ever draft. The team has sold out stadiums across the country, including venues in Grand Rapids and Detroit.

"I just knew that I fell in love with the game when I was, like, probably four years old, honestly, batting a ball, and just I could just have as much fun as I wanted to and really just be myself," Sokolove said.

After completing his college degree, Sokolove turned his focus to making the Bananas roster. The team is known for its entertaining style of play that combines baseball with comedy and showmanship.

"I went and saw like, what everything that the savannah bananas were doing, I knew that I would just be able to almost have that much chaos, fun on a baseball field, and really, just like, show my whole personality while playing the game that I still love," Sokolove said.

His preparation has included long summer days of morning lifts, afternoon practices, and even learning to do backflips. Beyond physical training, Sokolove has built a social media following with more than 28,000 followers on TikTok, using humor, highlights, and creativity to catch the Bananas' attention.

"Anything that can just get out there and someone can see and maybe have a good laugh at it, is what I try to do," Sokolove said.

The Hudsonville community has rallied behind Sokolove's pursuit, with both old friends and new fans supporting his journey.

"Are you the guy who's trying out for the bananas? And I'm like, Yeah, I am. They're like, Can we get a picture? I'm like, of course. So it's been pretty cool just to see kind of the support that I get from people," Sokolove said.

When the draft streams live on YouTube, Sokolove plans to watch with friends and family, hoping to hear his name called.

"It would be awesome to hear my name called, and I know that those people who are around me will be very excited for me. It's a really cool opportunity to get to go play for an organization that has grown to so many people," Sokolove said.

The Savannah Bananas draft takes place Thursday and Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

