Hudsonville Fire Department partners with Careerline Tech Center to tackle staffing shortage

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Fire departments across West Michigan are feeling the pressure of a staffing shortage, and Hudsonville is no exception.

City leaders say the need is real as the department works to bring its numbers back up to its ideal staffing level.

“Hudsonville is not alone when we talk about staffing shortages for fire departments, it's we're seeing it in West Michigan, statewide and nationally, and it's such an honorable and valuable part of our operation, and it's one that not only do we want to invest in, but we need to invest in,” said Hudsonville City Manager Tyler Dodson.

Right now, Hudsonville’s department is operating below its ideal staffing level. Crews are made up of paid, on-call firefighters.

“Currently we have 16 firefighters staffed here at the city of Hudsonville. We are looking to add on another five or six more. So we would like to be in that 20 to 22 range by the time we're done that's going to happen over the next few years,” said Fire Chief Steve Essenburg.

Essenburg said recruitment has become more difficult over time.

“I would say it's because everybody's life is busy. There's a lot of things going on. Our lives are filled with kids, activities, sports, just everything. So the time to be able to commit to serving the community gets a little harder,” he said.

To help close that gap long term, Hudsonville Fire, along with other local departments, partnered with the Ottawa County Careerline Tech Center to launch a new high school fire academy, now in its first year.

Students split their time between classroom instruction and hands-on emergency simulations, preparing for real-life calls.

“We designed a program where students could come in, they could receive hands on training, like what's happening behind me, and kind of get on the job training that ultimately could lead to a level one and level two fire certification,” said David Kirksey, Director of Careerline Tech Center.

For some students, the motivation starts at home.

“My dad is a firefighter, and so is my uncle, and I've just had the passion for it ever since then,” said Gracie Cottrell, a junior at Holland High School.

For others, it’s about stepping into a field that hasn’t always looked like them.

“I knew I wanted to be in some type of law enforcement, whether it was me being a cop or me being a firefighter… So I hope to do something out in the future to help people out. It's just what I want to do,” said Avary Limon, a senior at Zeeland West.

And for Morgan Davis, the academy is already helping shape her future in the fire service.

“So right now I'm on a fire department, so long term, I want to stay on… this is my first step into the field, so after this, I'll just keep learning,” said Davis, a senior at South High School.

City leaders say they’re hopeful this first class of students could become part of the solution, helping rebuild staffing levels not just in Hudsonville, but across the region.

“You can make a difference here in Hudsonville. You can make a difference on this fire department. And we're excited for what the future holds, and we're excited to bring in some new cadets and work towards the staffing level that we need,” Dodson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

