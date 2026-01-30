Hudsonville electric mobility shop expands after starting with $500 and garage-based operation

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local Hudsonville business that started with just $500 and a dream is expanding after less than a year in operation, proving that determination and community support can fuel remarkable growth.

Eland Mobility, located on Balsam Drive, began when Jhojan Rendon couldn't find a local shop to test ride or service electric bikes and scooters. Three years ago, Rendon biked to work every day, regardless of weather conditions.

"I rode every day. Electric mobility just made sense and that's really where everything started," Rendon said.

When Rendon and his wife Diana Garzon saw a gap in the local market, they decided to take action.

"My partner and I started in our garage with just five hundred dollars and a dream… a dream of one day becoming this," Garzon said.

The couple's vision centered on providing customers with hands-on experience before making purchases.

"There wasn't a place where people could come in, test ride, touch it, and really understand what worked for them," Garzon said.

Their garage-based operation began with a single electric scooter ordered online and assembled by hand. The business has grown rapidly since opening their storefront, and they're preparing to move into a larger space by March.

"We're about to move into a bigger place, and it's such a blessing. It's overwhelming — in the best way," Garzon said.

The expanded location will feature a larger inventory including electric scooters, e-bikes, dirt bikes, and pit bikes. However, the business mission extends beyond sales to community support.

"Giving back is part of our vision. We want to support the community that supported us," Garzon said.

The couple plans to donate electric mobility equipment to neighbors who cannot afford it.

"We ask the community to reach out, share stories, and nominate someone in need. That's really important to us," Garzon said.

Garzon hopes her story inspires others.

"It doesn't matter where you come from or the color of your skin. If you work hard and put effort into your dreams, you can achieve anything," Garzon said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

