Hudsonville baseball player JT Sokolove joins viral Savannah Bananas

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville baseball player has officially joined one of the most entertaining teams in the country after being selected by the viral sensation Savannah Bananas.

JT Sokolove was named to the Savannah Bananas' 2026 roster as a designated runner.

The Savannah Bananas have become a global sensation, packing stadiums and going viral for their trick pitches, comedy routines and choreographed dances. The team appeared this past summer in front of sellout crowds at L.M.C.U Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Sokolove said the news still doesn't feel real and that he's grateful for the support he's received from the Hudsonville community.

"I'm just very excited. I'm kind of relieved that it's like, like done and over. It was a long, like, 48 hours of Thursday and Friday, but definitely just so excited and grateful to be, like, a part of the organization and get to do it all," Sokolove said.

Sokolove will head down to Savannah at the beginning of next year to begin his professional baseball journey with the unique organization.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

