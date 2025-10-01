Hope & Healing Gardens opens in Hudsonville, born from mother's tragic loss

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A new sanctuary for grief and healing officially opened this week in Hudsonville, created by a mother who transformed her unimaginable loss into a mission to help others navigate their darkest moments.

The Hope & Healing Gardens, which opened Monday night, represents more than a decade of work by Jolynn Van Wienen, executive director of Starlight Ministries. The peaceful outdoor space was born from tragedy when Van Wienen's 10-year-old son Seth was hit and killed by a car after a soccer game in 2007.

"We were put on this journey that we never, ever wanted to be on," Van Wienen said.

Out of that devastating loss came an unexpected calling. Van Wienen and her husband realized their family needed long-term support for their grief, and they felt called to provide that same support for others.

"God kept on whispering to my heart, I want you to do it. And so I went to tell Greg, and he was stunned, because he says, Honey, God's been telling me the exact same thing. That was the birth of what Starlight is," Van Wienen said.

More than a decade after losing Seth, Starlight Ministries has grown into a place where children and adults walk through grief together. This week, their mission expanded beyond church walls with the opening of the Hope & Healing Gardens.

"We wanted to create a space that was peaceful, that was quiet, that was beautiful," Van Wienen said.

Families, friends and supporters gathered Monday night to see Van Wienen's vision become reality. The moment was deeply meaningful for the grieving mother.

"Somebody had asked me, you know, what are you feeling right now. And, and I said, You know what? Honestly, it felt like a little piece of heaven," Van Wienen said.

From the waterfall to the children's garden, Van Wienen says Seth's presence can be felt throughout the space. Seth stones are embedded in the waterfall, and a special garden area is dedicated to his memory.

"There are little things that we put together in here that his Seth stones are in the waterfall. His garden is over here," Van Wienen said.

She hopes others will find the same peace in the gardens, whether they come for grief support, prayer or quiet reflection.

"This is part of his legacy, and as a mom, that's what I need to keep, keep alive," Van Wienen said.

The Hope and Healing Garden is open every day from dawn to dusk.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube