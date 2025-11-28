Holiday Market at RiverTown Crossings showcases local businesses during peak shopping season

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The holiday shopping season is now in full swing, and while big box deals may draw the crowds, local business owners say this is the time of year when every purchase counts.

At RiverTown Crossings Mall in Grandville, small business owners are set up throughout the mall, hoping shoppers choose to support the businesses built in the neighborhood.

The Holiday Market at RiverTown Crossings opened with a full parking lot and a full house of shoppers.

"We are packed today, and I'm super excited. Everyone just happy to be here," Imani Webster said.

Webster, Marketing Manager for RiverTown Crossings Mall, says this year's market runs every weekend through December 21st with more than 35 vendors spread throughout the mall.

"It's one of a kind you can't find anywhere else. It definitely just drives home the fact that we are here to continue to build community, and what that looks like is, if you come here, you're able to see things you can't really see or find," Webster said.

This year also marks the arrival of Inspire Marketplace — a year-round art fair model that just opened a store inside RiverTown.

"You can rent a space here, and then you can work hours in the store to reduce your rent so you can basically pay zero rent by just working hours in the store and helping us manage it," Inspire Marketplace Manager Charles Avison said.

Avison says their goal is to give local artists a place to grow.

"With artists that are here to help us run this store on the ground, then we'll keep it open, and we'll run it, you know, we'll make this a full time thing," Avison said.

Across the walkway, Tracy Maronne of Oh Lou Creations has been part of this market for 4 years.

"It's great to see so many people. It's nice to have an opportunity to come out and shop small business in a big section like this," Maronne said.

She says shopping small makes a big difference.

"When you support your community, we get right back to your community. When you help me with my business. I can also then support some other local businesses," Maronne said.

