Grandville voters to decide on school funding measures this November

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — For parents in Grandville, supporting public education isn't just about test scores or new textbooks — it's about investing in their smallest neighbors: kids. This November, voters will decide if they want to continue supporting educators and students in the years ahead.

For parents like Robyn Haberkorn, supporting local schools is an investment in every child and every neighborhood.

"Anything that supports education supports the community as a whole. We're always in full support of measures that help our schools thrive," Haberkorn said.

Another parent, Habib Roushangar, agrees, saying investments like these have a real impact on families.

"I think it's a wonderful thing — it helps single moms and supports the community and the school together," Roushangar said.

This November, voters will decide on two proposals from Grandville Public Schools: a renewal of the operating millage and a new sinking fund proposal.

"These proposals are nothing new to our district. Both of them were approved previously… we're looking to renew and restore that," said Roger Bearup, superintendent of Grandville Public Schools.

The operating millage accounts for about 20% of the district's operating budget — more than $18 million a year for teachers, classroom supplies and programs.

"If you are somebody that has a primary residence in Grandville, it does not impact your taxes in any way, shape or form. If you have non-homestead property, then it does, but it's still a very small amount," Bearup said.

The sinking fund would generate around $3.38 million a year, paying for facility repairs, technology upgrades and new buses.

"It would be nice to have a sinking fund to make sure we can purchase and maintain those buses without having to worry about impacting our classrooms," Bearup said.

Central Elementary Principal Michael Gelmi says that funding directly affects students.

"Most of what we spend in education is people. Funding like this helps us keep class sizes lower and provide more one-on-one support for kids," Gelmi said.

He says it also keeps classroom technology up to date — from Chromebooks and tablets to basic learning tools teachers rely on.

"Those tools — from devices to projectors — are essential. Without proper funding, we'd fall behind on the technology that keeps kids engaged," Gelmi said.

Voters will decide on both proposals, plus one from Kent ISD, on Tuesday, November 5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

