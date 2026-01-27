Grandville superintendent announces retirement after 37 years in education

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — After 37 years in public education, Grandville Public Schools Superintendent Roger Bearup is preparing to step away.

The Grandville Board of Education has accepted Bearup’s retirement, effective June 30, 2026, marking the end of a nearly four-decade career that includes 11 years leading Grandville Public Schools.

Bearup announced his decision during a board meeting earlier this month and later shared a letter with staff reflecting on his time in the district and his appreciation for the Grandville community.

“The past 11 years as superintendent in Grandville have been a true blessing,” Bearup said. “I will forever cherish the friendships, achievements and remarkable students we’ve had the privilege to serve together. Grandville is and always will be my home.”

Over the years, Bearup has served in nearly every role, including principal and assistant superintendent. During his time in Grandville, he oversaw major district projects such as new school facilities and campus upgrades, while also guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under his leadership, Grandville Public Schools earned both state and national recognition for academic quality and district performance.

Bearup credits collaboration and teamwork as the foundation of his success.

“Just surrounding yourself with good people, having great teammates, and staying student focused — if you can do those things, the sky’s the limit,” he said.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources John Philo said Bearup’s leadership style went beyond administrative responsibilities.

“He is one of the most genuine people that I’ve ever met,” Philo said. “He genuinely loves the people that he works with — our parents, our students, our community — and wants what’s best for all of them.”

Philo added that Bearup’s visibility and presence in schools helped build trust across the district.

“Relationships are so important to him,” Philo said. “He goes out nearly every day into the school buildings to see our kids, teachers, and principals. He wants people to know that he genuinely cares and that he’s approachable.”

Looking ahead, Bearup said retirement will include spending time with family, traveling, and finding new ways to continue serving his community.

The Board of Education has begun early discussions about the superintendent search and hopes to name Bearup’s successor by spring break.

As he prepares to close this chapter, Bearup shared a final message for the district.

“I hope I served you well,” he said. “I poured my heart into this, and it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve such a great community.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

