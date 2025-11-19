Grandville students learn professional skills through 'Amazing Shake' competition at Oakestown Intermediate

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Students at Oakestown Intermediate School in Grandville are mastering the art of first impressions through a unique workforce preparation program called the Amazing Shake.

The competition focuses on handshakes, eye contact, confidence and real-world problem solving skills that students will need in their future careers.

The top 230 students at the school competed in what organizers call "the gauntlet" — a series of quick, high-pressure challenges designed to mimic real-life situations.

"The gauntlet is 20 unique stations, every station has something completely different that the students have to do in one minute," Oakestown Intermediate Curriculum and Engagement Strategist Stacey Byl said.

The stations range from making business decisions to solving customer complaints to pitching new ideas. Each challenge tests students' ability to perform under pressure while building essential workplace skills.

"Do they have poise under pressure? Do they have charisma? All those skills are tested during the event — but they also think they're having a great time at the same time," Byl said.

Community leaders stepped in as judges for the competition, including author and speaker Graci Harkema, who grew up in Grandville.

"We're helping them build their confidence, be able to have poise under pressure, and increase their presentation skills," Harkema said.

Despite the intense nature of the challenges, students say they're walking away with increased confidence and better social skills.

"Probably be more confident with interacting with others… maybe build my confidence up… so that I can meet more people," said Holly, a 5th grader at Oakestown Intermediate.

By the end of the competition, only 50 students advance to the next level, which includes networking events, business pitches and even presenting in front of Grandville City Council.

The program aims to prepare students for real-world interactions they'll encounter throughout their lives.

"We like them to feel confident that they can walk up to a person, express themselves, ask for what they need. If it's an interaction at a restaurant, we want them to feel confident in problem solving," Byl said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

