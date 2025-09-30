Grandville Police ask for help locating a missing 60-year-old man

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department is asking for help locating 60-year-old Thomas Guy Lee.

According to a release, at 6:09 p.m. on Monday, the Grandville Police Department was called to an assisted living facility regarding an endangered missing person report.

Police say Mr. Lee was taken by Lakia Baker, who is an unauthorized family member from the assisted living facility.

Police believe Mr. Lee to be in the area of Belknap Park in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17, Grandville Police Grandville Police are asking for the public's help locating 60-year-old Thomas Guy Lee. They shared this photo, and say it was taken around 2017-2018.

Mr. Lee was last seen wearing a black durag and a white shirt. He needs the assistance of someone or a walker to get around, and police say he has several medical conditions and is unable to take care of himself.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Kent County Dispatch at 616-632-6100 or the Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110, option 2.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube