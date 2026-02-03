Grandville High seniors live at school for week-long fundraising competition

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Eighteen seniors at Grandville High School are spending an entire week living inside their school halls as part of "Senior Survivor," a unique fundraising competition that combines the excitement of reality TV with community service.

The students swapped their backpacks and textbooks for sleeping bags and air mattresses Sunday night, settling in for a week that looks nothing like a typical school day. They're balancing classes, competition, and a mission much bigger than themselves.

"The main purpose of this survivor program is for them to fundraise for our Student Support Fund, which is a way that we can help students in need throughout the district," Grandville Government & Economics Teacher Ryan Zuiderveen said.

The Student Support Fund helps cover basic needs for students across the district, from food and clothing to emergency assistance, offering support when families face unexpected challenges.

"Whether we have kids whose family can't afford eyeglasses, they can't get boots, or maybe they have a housing emergency," Zuiderveen said.

Just like in the reality series, the number of students remaining in the competition dwindles through the week.

"Last night we had our first elimination where three were sent home. And that happens every single night, until we get to our final four who are going to compete in an assembly on Friday to crown the winner," Zuiderveen said.

For the students chosen to participate, the experience is intense but meaningful.

"The best part is either just like the the bonds and like relationships I've been able to form with new people. Knowing that I'm able to make a difference, and knowing that this is for a purpose and for a great cause, and I'm able to help a bunch of people out with this," Senior Survivor participant Kaylee Martin said.

Others say it's the perfect way to close out their senior year.

"It's my senior year. I want to make lasting memories… I think that it's like good to meet new friends," Senior Survivor participant Lucas Kranzusch said.

Now in its fifth year, Senior Survivor has raised tens of thousands of dollars — anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 each year. The same is expected this year, and while only one student will walk away the winner, organizers say the impact reaches far beyond the competition.

"If you can have fun and create lasting memories for these seniors, but at the same time, give back to the community, I don't think it gets any better than that," Zuiderveen said.

If you would like to donate, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

