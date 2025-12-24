Grandville firefighters work Christmas Day to keep community safe during holiday risks

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — While many families are celebrating Christmas at home, firefighters in Grandville are still on duty, working around the clock to keep the community safe.

For firefighters like Grandville Fire Chief Jed Wild, Christmas is just another day on the job. Crews are staffed 24/7, ready to respond at a moment's notice.

"We have crews on duty every single day throughout the year, whether it's a holiday or a blizzard, we're always here," Wild said.

During the holidays, risks go up with more travel, more people in town and more fire hazards at home.

"We have a higher fire risk during the Christmas season," Wild said.

One of the biggest concerns is real Christmas trees.

"Make sure it's water. Check that tree every day, because those trees dry out," Wild said.

Firefighters also urge people to pay attention to fireplaces and holiday cooking.

"If you're going to use your fireplace, make sure that you've had it cleaned professionally," Wild said.

When it comes to cooking big holiday meals, keep grills and turkey fryers outside and away from your home.

"Don't bring that turkey fryer in the garage… make sure that you have plenty of room away from your home," Wild said.

Firefighters say the calls themselves don't stop, even on Christmas.

"People still fall. People still have medical emergencies… lots of traffic crashes, just because there's more people out on the road," Wild said.

But even while working the holidays, the Christmas spirit is very much alive.

"Our community is amazing… we probably had four or five different families that stopped by yesterday, dropped off baked goods… those are all extremely meaningful," Wild said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

