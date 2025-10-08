Grandville custodian transforms school hallways into art gallery, inspiring students daily

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — One school's custodian is doing more than sweeping floors, dumping trash bins and cleaning desks. He's going beyond — engaging students through his art.

At West Elementary, Brett Davis is turning clean hallways into canvases with just a mop, a marker and a little bit of magic. That's all Mr. Brett needs to change the mood inside Grandville's West Elementary.

"April would have been eight years. I started at night out of a need for a job, and then moved to the day shift after being here for a few weeks," Davis said.

It quickly became more than a job. He found purpose.

Mr. Brett — as he's affectionately known — found a way to bring his love for art to life in the school's hallways.

"I just have times I can do it here, where in my other jobs, I couldn't really, in the middle of the day, doodle or draw. And there's an audience here — of kids," Davis said.

His art — from flower bouquets to Bluey characters — has become a piece of the school's culture. The colorful creations brighten hallways and bring smiles to students' faces as they walk to class.

"Brett's been Employee of the Month for about 37 months in a row. He knows all of our students' names. He finds little tidbits throughout his day to make a big impact on someone else's day — and that's what we really love about Brett," said John Wondergem, West Elementary principal.

For students like Ainsley Jackson, his art is inspiration.

"Mr. Davis is the best custodian ever. I like how his art can make me feel so happy — every time I walk through the hall, I look forward to seeing what he did," Jackson said.

And for Owen Madden, it's a new kind of role model.

"I like how he always draws something different — he'll never recreate it. It makes me happy, because I know we have someone who also likes to draw in the school," Madden said.

Whether it's a clean classroom or a colorful canvas, Mr. Brett is making an impact.

"It's nice to leave and know I made a kid happy," Davis said.

