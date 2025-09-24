Gold Star Families Memorial Coming to Grandville’s Wedgewood Park, $200K Fundraising Effort Underway

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Families in West Michigan who’ve lost loved ones in service to our country will soon have a permanent place of recognition in Grandville.

An empty patch of land at Wedgewood Park is expected to become home to a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The project is led by the Woody Williams Foundation, named after a World War II hero who spent his life dedicated to honoring Gold Star families.

“I think this memorial is a way for us to give back to them and let them know that we do appreciate what they did for our nation’s freedom,” said Mike Moll, a board member with the foundation.

The effort is still in its fundraising stage, with a goal of raising about $200,000 before the monument can be built. Local businesses and restaurants are already stepping up, including Uccello’s in Grandville, which is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday.

“Grandville is a very patriotic city. If you’ve ever been to our Fourth of July parade, well attended, our Veterans Day parades… there’s a lot of service members in West Michigan. And we all like to make sure that we remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country,” Moll said.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is expected to officially break ground sometime next year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube