JENISON, Mich. — Georgetown Township is launching a new Hometown Heroes Banner Program to honor local veterans as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

The program allows families to display banners featuring photos and information about veterans who have served the country. To be eligible, veterans can be living or deceased and must have lived in Georgetown Township or have family members who currently live there.

"They have given so much to our community, and they're the bedrock of our community. This is a way to honor them," Georgetown Township Trustee John Schwalm said.

The banners will first be displayed at the Georgetown Township Library, with plans to expand if interest continues to grow.

"We're going to be putting them up in our library parking lot. We have 12 light posts, and they're going to put two banners on each post. So the first 24 are going to be displayed here," Assistant Superintendent of Georgetown Township Andy Rienstra said.

For Rienstra, the program holds personal significance.

"My grandpa served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 in the Korean War," Rienstra said. "He was a lifelong Georgetown resident. It was a great pairing between the township and what we're doing here with veteran memorial banners for the 250th anniversary of the country."

Families can sign up through the township's website or visit township hall to participate. Older photos are accepted, and the township can help convert them to digital format. The fee to participate is $100.

Township leaders hope to have the banners displayed by spring and keep them up throughout the year. The timing holds special meaning as the country prepares for its historic milestone.

"Even like we have our memorial ceremonies at the cemetery every year, there's over 850 that are buried there. This is a way to honor them and living in debt, and there's a tremendous amount of support for this," Schwalm said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube