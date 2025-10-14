Georgetown Township expands fire department to maintain EMS coverage

JENISON, Mich. — Georgetown Township leaders voted Monday night to add two new full-time firefighters to ensure 24/7 emergency medical services after Ottawa County ends its paramedic program.

The decision creates round-the-clock staffing at Station Two, increasing full-time firefighters from four to 10 to serve nearly 55,000 residents.

"We decided that the fire department was able to provide an equivalent level of service for a similar cost," said Kelly Kuiper, Georgetown Township clerk.

The vote followed weeks of public debate about the best approach to maintain emergency services. Some residents advocated for cheaper alternatives, including contracting with Life EMS.

"We could use the E unit. I know myself, when I had an emergency a couple of years ago, the unit was there before Life EMS was here. But my understanding is that we can get a relatively good contract with Life EMS, which would be a lot more cost-efficient than putting in firehouses with 24/7 people," one Georgetown Township resident said.

Other residents supported the expansion, prioritizing public safety over cost concerns.

"I think it's a huge step forward for public safety. My family's had to call for help twice, and knowing firefighters will be there 24/7 gives us peace of mind," another Georgetown Township resident said.

Fire Chief Matt DeWitt emphasized the impact on response times as a key benefit of the staffing increase.

"We're extremely pleased with having 24-hour staffing. We can get to the fire, or any medical situation, quicker—it's going to make a huge difference for getting to people's houses faster," DeWitt said.

The township plans to monitor the transition through a new stakeholder group to ensure service quality remains high.

"We'll be able to work closely together to make sure there's a seamless transition and maintain a quality level of service for our community," Kuiper said.

Georgetown Township expects to hire the new firefighter-medics in the coming months, ahead of Ottawa County's paramedic program ending.

