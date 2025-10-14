Georgetown Township Approves Resolution to Credit Residents for Water Billing Error

JENISON, Mich. — Residents in Georgetown Township will soon see a credit on their next water bill.

The township board voted Monday night to fix a billing mistake that caused many customers to pay higher water and sewer rates earlier than they should have.

The new rates were approved in June but were applied too early—impacting bills from April through mid-July. Township officials say that mistake led to unexpected spikes in water costs across the community.

Under the new resolution, residents will automatically receive a credit on upcoming bills for the extra amount they were charged.

The township says the rate increase itself will stay in place moving forward. It’s tied to rising wholesale water costs from Ottawa County and the City of Wyoming, which supply Georgetown’s system.

Officials are also reviewing ways to prevent similar issues in the future, including exploring a tiered rate system that could charge heavier water users more.

Township leaders expect the credits to start appearing on bills later this month.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube