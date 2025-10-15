Georgetown Elementary Welcomes Four-Legged Staff Member to Support Student Mental Health

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — In a time when students across the country are dealing with more anxiety, trauma and uncertainty than ever before, schools are finding new ways to help them cope.

At Georgetown Elementary in Hudsonville, support now comes on four paws.

Her name is Roo, and she's a facility dog trained to help students manage stress, anxiety and emotions at school.

Roo started at the beginning of October, becoming a permanent part of the school's mental health support system.

"I think, with knowing what we know about mental health in the current state of our country and community, she's another layer of support that we're able to provide students," Matt Cooley said.

Cooley is Georgetown Elementary's student support specialist and one of Roo's handlers.

"She helps lower the temperature of whatever is going on behaviorally with students," Cooley said.

Emily Becker, Georgetown Elementary's librarian and another handler, said Roo has a special connection to the school.

"Sweet Roo was trained right here at Georgetown — she came as an eight-week-old puppy just to socialize, and we all just fell in love. The kids love her. She brightens everyone's day, and she's so fun to have," Becker said.

Roo works alongside staff, sitting in during story time, walking to class or helping students regroup after emotional outbursts.

"Dogs just kind of naturally diffuse the situation, resolve a lot of tension in the room, and make the atmosphere feel a little bit calmer," Cooley said.

In just a few weeks, both Becker and Cooley say they're seeing results with calmer classrooms and happier students.

"We've noticed with Roo already — in just the short time that she's been here full-time — she takes the focus off of what the student might be upset about, and puts it on her," Cooley said.

Students are already noticing the difference too.

"She makes me feel a lot calmer and controlled," Willem Cooley said.

"I love how she really likes getting pets, and she's so cute and calm, perfect," Luke Becker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

