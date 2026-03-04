From tire pressure to smoother driving habits, small changes can help drivers save money as gas prices rise

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As gas prices rise, small changes under the hood and behind the wheel can help drivers stretch their fuel budget, according to a local mechanic.

At M&T Auto Service in Grandville, owner David Schwander said more customers are asking what they can do to make their cars run more efficiently.

"Yeah, just how they can increase their fuel mileage and what they can do so the cars get the best that they can be," Schwander said.

One of the biggest things drivers do that wastes gas without even realizing it, according to Schwander, is driving on low tire pressure.

"Low tire pressure and then cars that aren't tuned up that run rough," Schwander said.

When tires aren't properly inflated, it can drag the car down and use more fuel. Drivers can open their door and look for a sticker near the bottom of the seat to find the correct tire pressure for their vehicle.

Routine maintenance can also play a big role, especially as vehicles age.

"Make sure your brakes ain't hanging up. Tune ups. If they're getting up close to 100,000 miles, they should have plugs, wires, coils," Schwander said.

How you drive can also impact how fast you burn through a tank of gas.

"Lead foot in it. Stop, go fast, stop quick. If you're on the accelerator, you waste more gas. Easier takeoffs from the lights," Schwander said.

While some drivers try to save money by skipping maintenance, Schwander said that can actually cost more in the long run.

"With worn plugs, when the car runs bad, it can also damage the catalytic converter, and that's a major expense," Schwander said.

With spring break travel approaching, Schwander said a quick tune-up before a road trip can go a long way.

"Check your brakes, your fluids, make sure that they're all clean and full. Make sure the car is running right. Make sure all the filters are clean. Tire pressures again are up," Schwander said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

