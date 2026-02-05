Extreme cold drives surge in furnace repair calls in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — After weeks of bitter cold temperatures, furnace repair companies in Grandville are experiencing a significant increase in service calls as heating systems struggle to keep up with the demanding weather conditions.

Technicians like Daniel Wilson from Valley City Mechanical have been busy responding to furnace failures across the area, working in basements and utility rooms to restore heat to homes.

"So when the furnace is obviously running more, more problems are likely to persist," Wilson said.

The increased workload has revealed a common issue among homeowners: many are unaware of how old their heating systems actually are. Wilson said customers are often surprised to learn the true age of their equipment.

"We get a lot of customers that say, I couldn't tell you the last time I had the furnace looked at… and they say, Oh, it was installed, you know, maybe 5-10 years ago, when actually it was installed 15 to 20 years ago," Wilson said.

To help prevent emergency breakdowns during the busy winter season, technicians recommend simple preventive maintenance steps that homeowners can take themselves.

"Dirty air filters are our number one problem… changing your air filter can really, you know, prevent any service calls, especially during this time of year with the high call volume," Wilson said.

Regular filter changes can significantly reduce the likelihood of furnace failures when heating systems are working overtime to combat extreme temperatures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

