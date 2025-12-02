Christmas in the Commons transforms downtown Grandville into winter wonderland this Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Downtown Grandville will transform into a magical winter wonderland this Saturday as Christmas in the Commons returns for another year of holiday festivities.

The free community event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony, followed by a unique stationary parade featuring more than 35 floats lining Chicago Drive through the downtown area.

"There will be thousands of people in the street… it's really magical and fun. You stop at the floats, collect goodies — I call it winter trick-or-treating," said Theresa Meendering, City of Grandville Downtown Development Director.

The stationary parade format offers a safer alternative to traditional rolling parades at night, allowing families to create their own experience rather than waiting on the curb.

"This allows people to create their own experience, instead of standing on the curb waiting for the experience to come to them," Meendering said.

Beyond the parade, families can enjoy reindeer encounters, bunny visits, a Rudolph train ride, an artisan market and a free ice rink. The event serves as the city's way of giving back to the community.

"It's our way of saying thank you to the community. Bundle up and make memories with your kids, your friends, your neighbors," Meendering said.

While admission is free, the event provides a significant boost to local businesses. At Wildroast Coffee, Manager and Co-Owner Zach Haugen says the night brings a wave of new customers from across the region.

"It means a lot to us. The city brings such a sense of community to Grandville — and people come from all over. They see us for the first time, and they come back," Haugen said.

The event creates a ripple effect throughout downtown, whether through warm drink sales, first-time visits or simply bringing people together in the heart of Grandville.

"This space has become more than we ever imagined… a place for warmth, connection, and community," Haugen said.

Meendering encourages families to make the event an annual tradition.

"Please come make this a family tradition. Make memories with your neighbors. It's a magical evening," Meendering said.

Christmas in the Commons begins this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube