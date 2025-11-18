AAA and Michigan State Police team up to prevent impaired driving during record Thanksgiving travel

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — As millions of Michigan residents prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, AAA and state police are joining forces to ensure everyone makes it home safely by targeting impaired driving crashes.

Inside AAA's fleet facility in Hudsonville, officials say they're bracing for a Thanksgiving travel season unlike any other, with record numbers expected.

"We're expecting more than 2.6 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving — that is a record number," AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. "The majority of those folks will be hitting the highways, with more than 2.3 million Michigan drivers expected to hit the roadways."

Last year, 174 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes nationwide during the Thanksgiving holiday.

That's why AAA's Tow to Go program exists. The company says over 25 years, it's removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road.

"It's eligible for anyone — members, non-members alike — and they're eligible for up to 10 miles of towing to a safe location," Senior Fleet Manager Steve Giffel said.

Giffel says a DUI doesn't just come with emotional consequences, but years of financial pain.

"You could injure someone. You could injure yourself," Giffel said. "You're talking a lifetime worth of changes that could take effect over that one decision."

Tow to Go will run from Wednesday, November 26 at 6 p.m. through Monday, December 1 at 6 a.m., covering most urban areas across Michigan.

Michigan State Police says their message is simple — impaired driving is 100% preventable.

"Just stay at home if you know you've had too much to drink or call a ride," Specialist Lieutenant for Michigan State Police Duwayne Robinson said. "There are so many ways to stay safe. Planning is your best friend before all of that takes place, so you can have an enjoyable holiday weekend with your family and everyone gets back to their destination, safe."

