55% water rate increase leaves Georgetown Township residents and businesses frustrated

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Some Georgetown Township residents say they’re shocked after opening water bills that have jumped as much as 55% this summer — with some topping $800.

The hike, which took effect earlier this year, is squeezing both households and small businesses already struggling with rising costs.

Katrina Brummel, owner of Luna Aesthetics, said her bill didn’t reflect her limited water use.

“We have one toilet here. We don’t have a shower, we don’t have a dishwasher, we don’t have any laundry here,” Brummel said. “Our bill here was $800, and they had us using more than double what my residence was.”

Brummel said the problem doesn’t stop there. During Labor Day weekend, while her business was closed, her meter still showed 10,000 gallons of water use.

At Salon 828, where water is essential for daily operations, owner Sarah Morsink said the rising costs don’t make sense.

“We use water all day, every day. We’re shampooing, we’re rinsing out color, doing everything like that. It’s just like — it’s a constant need for my business,” Morsink said.

She called the increase “another outrageous cost” on top of rising property taxes, saying it makes it harder for residents and businesses to stay afloat.

Georgetown Township Superintendent Justin Stadt didn't want to go on-camera interview but said the hikes are driven by higher rates from Ottawa County and the City of Wyoming.

He said the township now pays nearly $1 million a month for water and sewer service. Summer irrigation spikes, Stadt added, have forced longer-term increases.

Stadt said that meters are tested before installation and remain accurate.

The next township board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13, though it’s unclear if water rates will be on the agenda.

