32nd Avenue lanes reduced as repaving begins in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Construction began Monday on 32nd Avenue, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction between Barry Street and New Holland Street and prompting drivers to slow down through the work zone.

The project runs past Hudsonville High School, one of the busiest stretches during morning and afternoon rush hours. Hudsonville city officials said they are working closely with Hudsonville Public Schools to limit disruptions for buses and commuters.

“Here in Hudsonville, we take our infrastructure very seriously. The 32nd Avenue repaving project is part of our capital improvements plan,” City Manager Tyler Dotson said.

Dotson acknowledged the timing is inconvenient after permitting delays pushed the work into the fall, but said the city is prioritizing safety and efficiency.

“We understand the challenges that folks face, coming to work, students coming to school. But one thing I can tell you is that we’re making things as safe as possible, as safety is one of our top priorities,” he said.

The city secured more than $237,000 in federal funding for the project, Dotson said, freeing other road funds for future projects and potentially allowing the city to accelerate parts of its capital improvement plan.

“As a Hudsonville resident and someone who lives off of 32nd, I feel their pain. Drive safe, drive slow, plan ahead. The frustration is fair — but at the end of the day it’s going to be worth it,” Dotson said.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays while work is under way. The city said crews expect to finish the project by Oct. 3.