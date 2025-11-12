12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Ottawa County

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old Hudsonville girl is hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa County's Jamestown Township.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Greenly Street near Jamesfield Drive.

The sheriff's office says the girl was trying to cross Greenly Street when she was hit by a westbound SUV. She did not see the approaching vehicle, according to the on-scene investigation.

The girl's injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. She was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

The SUV driver, a 35-year-old Grandville woman, was not injured.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube