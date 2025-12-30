$11 million mixed-use development coming to Georgetown Township in 2026

JENISON, Mich. — A 12-acre site at 44th Street and 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township that has sat undeveloped for years will soon become home to dozens of new families and businesses.

KMF Construction is moving forward with an $11 million mixed-use development that includes 29 rental units along with two commercial buildings near the corner.

"Those are proposed buildings where we don't have tenants for them yet, but I would think something like a daycare or maybe a medical office could go there," KMF Construction Owner Kyle Friar said.

Friar calls the development the final phase of a larger project in the area.

"We developed the corner across the street with the Bricks, and we have 40 townhomes over there. We're kind of figuring this for our phase three of that project, and it's kind of the last phase," Friar said.

Issues with this particular area stopped other developers from moving forward in the past.

"That site is very challenging for a couple of different reasons. I think the main one is over half that site's wetland," Friar said.

Friar says demand for rental housing in the area made the project worth pursuing despite the challenges.

"The first phase — well, really the first and second phase — on the corner by the Bricks gas station actually filled up before we were done with construction," Friar said.

Friar adds that the units will be market-rate rentals, not low-income housing, to add more options to the growing community.

"It just adds to more quality housing in the area, right? We're happy, and we're kind of excited to bring more quality housing," Friar said.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2026, with the mixed-use development being completed by early 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube