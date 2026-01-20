100-car pileup leaves Hudsonville drivers dealing with damaged vehicles and costly recovery

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Monday's massive 100-car pileup on I-196 in Hudsonville left drivers scrambling to locate their damaged vehicles and facing unexpected financial burdens in the aftermath of the dangerous whiteout conditions.

Most of the vehicles involved in the crash were towed to a parking lot at Hudsonville High School. While only a few cars remained there by Tuesday afternoon, the impact of Monday's devastating accident continues to affect those involved.

David Amaro was driving with his parents, heading south toward Chicago, when weather conditions suddenly turned treacherous.

"We were heading south, pretty much right after the bend, it got like a super just white, just I could barely see, like, two cars in front of me," Amaro said.

By the time he reached the crash area, multiple semi-trucks had already jackknifed, blocking I-196. With cars behind him unable to stop in the whiteout conditions, Amaro said every second was critical.

"I stayed there for a quick second, saw some cars coming behind me, and as soon as I saw them, I'm like, if I don't move now, I'm because the semi was right in front of me. If I don't move now, they're gonna hit me right into that semi," Amaro said.

Amaro's vehicle was hit and pushed into a ditch, but he and his parents weren't seriously injured — something he said still feels surreal.

"You see it in videos. You see the white outs happen, but you don't ever see it in person, you know. And when it happens to you, it's like, 'Oh man'," Amaro said.

Another driver, Katie Holmes from Rockford, described the conditions similarly and made a split-second decision that may have saved her life.

"I realized what was coming next, and so I quickly decided to just drive into the ditch," Holmes said.

Holmes and her fiancé were traveling in separate vehicles as part of a caravan. Both abandoned their cars and ran to safety, uncertain what would happen next.

"It was really scary, just hearing all like the thunder and like the crashing of all the vehicles and semis," Holmes said.

While drivers were taken to Hudsonville High School for safety, many faced an unexpected financial shock in the aftermath.

"We had to pay a good $2,000 just to get our cars out," Holmes said.

Despite the damage and costs, Holmes said no amount of money compares to the relief of knowing she and her fiancé survived the terrifying ordeal.

With several months remaining in the winter season, the sheriff's office reminds drivers to stay mindful of road conditions and, when conditions are particularly dangerous, to simply stay home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube