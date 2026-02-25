Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
You can try $6 noodle bowls at NoodleFest in Grand Rapids this Sunday

NoodleFest
Bryan Esler | Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.
NoodleFest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ramen. Chow mein. Lo mein. Ravioli. Rigatoni. Rotini.

There are endless types of noodles and many of them will be offered at NoodleFest, a World of Winter event hosted by the GR Asian-Pacific Foundation.

From 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Sunday at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids, you'll be able to buy noodle bowls and vote for your favorite. The bowls will cost $6 and the best dish will win $500!

If you think you can handle the heat, you can also try the spicy noodle challenge.

  • WHAT: NoodleFest
  • WHEN: Sunday, May 1
  • TIME: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • WHERE: Calder Plaza
  • COST: $6 per bowl

