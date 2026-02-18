You can paint the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you ever wanted to leave your mark on Grand Rapids, do so before the ice melts!

As part of World of Winter this Saturday, you can paint the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle as part of a free, all-day event filled with hands-on wintertime fun and encounters with wildlife.

Schedule:



11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Paint the Rink Chamberlain Petting Zoo Winter Animal Photo Op

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Face Painting

4:00 p.m.

Open skate

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Interactive drum circle Hand drawn portraits Make a bird feeder Free admission to Grand Rapids Art Museum



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube