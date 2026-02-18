Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
You can paint the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle this weekend

Paint the Park
Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you ever wanted to leave your mark on Grand Rapids, do so before the ice melts!

As part of World of Winter this Saturday, you can paint the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle as part of a free, all-day event filled with hands-on wintertime fun and encounters with wildlife.

Schedule:

  • 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
    • Paint the Rink
    • Chamberlain Petting Zoo
    • Winter Animal Photo Op
  • 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
    • Face Painting
  • 4:00 p.m.
    • Open skate
  • 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • Interactive drum circle
    • Hand drawn portraits
    • Make a bird feeder
    • Free admission to Grand Rapids Art Museum

