Yesterdog to provide free meals on Thanksgiving Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids restaurant Yesterdog is showing it's support for the community, offering a free holiday meal of it's iconic hot dogs.

On Thursday November 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M., you can enjoy a hot dog and a soda, available only for dine-in customers. In addition to the 6 hot dogs on Yesterdog's menu, the restaurant will offer pumpkin pie for the first time in its 50 year history.

No reservations are required, and all are welcome. Those attending can enjoy up to three hot dogs at the business on 1505 Wealthy Street SE.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube