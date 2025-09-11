YES, SOUP FOR YOU! Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop reopens after summer renovations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's great news for soup and grilled cheese lovers.

Eastown's beloved Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop is back open for business.

The restaurant closed back in early June for renovations on their building. Wednesday they reopened their doors with some new staff and an updated menu.

Uncle Cheetah's is known for their made-from-scratch soups. In fact — Trip Advisor lists them as the top spot of you search for the best placer for soup.

Their popularity was apparent over the 3 months they were closed too.

"Soup people love soup, and they've been coming all summer long, knocking on the door," said Trish Prince, Director of Operations. "Those are the diehard fans."

Customers also shared they were excited to see the spot back open.

"I'm excited it's back open. All summer I've been disappointed. I've been missing it. So even though it's a hot day today, I had to come to opening day," shared Cameo Brodowski, a customer.

Uncle Cheetah's rotates its soups and share their daily menu on Instagram. It's open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

