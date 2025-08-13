GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returns to Grand Rapids this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, you can celebrate the country's culture through savory and sweet eats, shopping, live music and Greek dancers in traditional costumes.

You can also take cooking classes, tour the church and take photos with a pony dressed in traditional Greek attire.

This year, the proceeds from Yassou! will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan.

"We’re proud to be partnering with such an amazing organization, local to West Michigan," Yassou! Chairman Esther Koukios said in a release. "The benefits they provide the community are important and impactful, so we’re happy to be helping them on their mission to serve."

WHAT: Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival

WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

WHEN: Friday, August 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WHEN: Saturday August 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube