GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S.-Canada tensions are taking a toll on American tourism, but West Michigan appears to be weathering the downturn better than other parts of the state.

WATCH: West Michigan tourism holds strong amid Canadian visitor decline

West Michigan tourism holds strong amid Canadian visitor decline

A recent travel survey published by Statistics Canada shows Canadian visits to the United States dropped 10.6% in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2025. Canadians took 5.5 million trips that included a U.S. visit in the first quarter, down from the prior year. Spending in the U.S. also fell sharply, declining 13.6% year over year to $5 billion. The report comes after a 25.4% decline in total Canadian visits to the U.S. in 2025 compared with 2024.

David Lorenz, director of the West Michigan Tourist Association, said the broader trend has been felt across the country — but the impact has been uneven. He said the hardest-hit areas in Michigan have been closer to the Canadian border.

"It's hurt us, but mostly on the other side of the state. Detroit has probably had about a 20% loss in Canadian travel this year," Lorenz said.

West Michigan, he said, draws relatively few Canadian visitors to begin with — and the region's tourism numbers have remained strong thanks to new local attractions.

"The Grand Rapids region itself is doing really well. You have the new venues like the amphitheater, Gun Lake expanding with the Wawyé Oasis," Lorenz said.

That momentum is evident at Social Misfits in downtown Grand Rapids, where General Manager Rylee Powell said this summer has been one of the best the business has seen.

"If anything, it's been busier this year because of the amphitheater. The sales this year compared to last year is pretty insane," Powell said.

Despite the positive local outlook, Lorenz said he hopes the political tensions driving the broader decline don't eventually reach West Michigan, and offered a message to travelers on both sides of the border.

"Travelers shouldn't be part of this controversy. This is a political thing that I hope that we, as travelers, can just think beyond and continue to experience what we want," Lorenz said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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